Litigation Surge - Data Breach | HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare was slammed with cybersecurity lawsuits last week. At least seven federal data breach class actions were filed in Tennessee and Missouri on behalf of patients and employees whose personally identifiable information, including HIPAA-protected health information, was allegedly compromised in a June 2023 cyberattack. The suits are backed by a handful of law firms including Milberg, Stueve Siegel Hanson and Lieff Cabraser.

Health Care

July 24, 2023, 5:37 PM

nature of claim: /