Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Labor & Employment | Law.co...

Federal employment litigation involving companies listed on the Fortune 500 is in a summer slump. Roughly 34 cases were initiated this past week. That's about 15 percent below the typical weekly case count and continues a down trend that tracks back 11 weeks. Recent cases take aim at Amazon.com. Delta Airlines, Elevance Health, Exxon Mobil, FedEx, and Walmart. What to make of this trend? For now, sagging case counts appear consistent with a seasonal slowdown, not a sustained directional shift.

August 15, 2022, 5:13 PM