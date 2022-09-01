Litigation Trend - Insurance | Louisiana | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Insurance | Louisiana

Insurance litigation in Louisiana federal courts took off in August, surging to more than nine times the monthly average for such cases for the prior year. The high volume of activity was mainly driven by suits targeting major property and casualty insurers, and involved claims seeking relief for damages wrought by Hurricane Laura in 2020. Prominent defendants include State Farm Insurance and Allstate. McClenny, Moseley & Associates was among the most active plaintiff law firms in that set of litigation. The activity in August follows what was already a relatively busy year for the federal insurance docket in Louisiana.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 1:30 PM