Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Home Depot | Law.com Rada...

Home Depot was hit with a surge of class actions last month. At least four federal class actions were initiated, including a privacy lawsuit alleging that the company's use of third-party software to read customers' driver's licenses for the purpose of deciding whether to approve or deny a return violates the New Hampshire Driver Privacy Act. Another suit alleges that 'will call' items were unlawfully restocked and resold after being unclaimed for 30 days, and a wage-and-hour lawsuit accuses the company of failing to compensate employees for COVID-19 temperature screenings. Home Depot is represented by King & Spalding, Hinckley Allen and Ogletree Deakins.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 08, 2023, 6:03 PM

