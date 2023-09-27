Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | Environmental Prot...

Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | Environmental Protection Agency

The Environmental Protection Agency was hit with a swarm of lawsuits last week in District of Columbia District Court. At least three cases were filed against the agency, one of which was brought on behalf of 10 states under the Clean Air Act; the complaint seeks to compel the EPA to review and revise standards for particulate matter pollution from new residential wood heaters. Meanwhile, environmental groups in California, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Texas filed a lawsuit accusing the EPA of failing to complete risk evaluations for 22 toxic chemicals, and trade group Waste-to-Energy Association accused the EPA of failing to complete a risk review for large municipal solid waste combustors.

Government

September 27, 2023, 5:13 PM

