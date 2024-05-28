Litigation Surge - Delaware | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Delaware | Patent

Patent litigation skyrocketed in Delaware last week. At least 17 patent cases were filed in Delaware District Court, more than triple the usual weekly average. Nearly half the suits were launched by Pfizer to enjoin several competitors including Apotex, MSN Laboratories and Teva Pharmaceuticals from selling generic versions of the migraine medication NURTEC ODT; Pfizer is represented by Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell and White & Case. Meanwhile, serial patent litigant Patent Armory launched four suits targeting manufacturers of 3D scanning technology, and Luxer Corp., a provider of automated package delivery systems for apartments and other residential complexes, filed a trio of lawsuits alleging that competitors' systems infringe the plaintiff's patent.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 28, 2024, 1:25 PM

