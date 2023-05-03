Litigation Surge - Health Care | Antitrust | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Health Care | Antitrust

There was a surge of antitrust litigation involving Fortune 500 health care companies last month. At least five cases were initiated in federal court, including an FTC lawsuit seeking to block HCA Healthcare's $150 million sale of three Tulane hospitals to LCMC Health; HCA responded with its own suit alleging that the deal is protected under the 'state action immunity doctrine.' Also, a lawsuit by the State of Ohio accuses pharmacy benefit managers of inflating drug prices through rebates, mergers and other practices, while Takeda Pharmaceuticals is accused of filing frivolous patent cases as part of a 'pay-to-delay' scheme to prevent generic competition with its gout medication Colcrys.

May 03, 2023

