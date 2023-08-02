Litigation Surge - Copyright | Strike 3 Holdings | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Copyright | Strike 3 Holdings

Adult film company Strike 3 Holdings, known for its boilerplate infringement suits against 'John Doe' defendants, launched an onslaught of copyright cases in federal courts last week. Nearly 280 lawsuits were filed accusing anonymous defendants of sharing pirated adult content on peer-to-peer networks. Filings by Strike 3 are fairly routine, but last week's volume was especially high at nearly five times the typical weekly average. The suits are backed by several law firms including the Atkin Firm, the Beik Law Firm and Ridge Law.

August 02, 2023, 6:43 PM

