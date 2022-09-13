Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent

Monday was a busy day for patent litigation in Texas. Law.com Radar surfaced at least 16 federal lawsuits, nearly half of which were filed against financial institutions such as Zions, Regions and Truist over electronic payment processing technology. In addition, Samsung was hit with a trio of cases pertaining to semiconductors and integrated circuits in its devices, while gig economy and rideshare platforms Lime, Favor Delivery and GoShare were sued over their use of geographic navigation technology. The volume of patent cases in Texas on Monday was nearly triple the usual daily average.

Transportation & Logistics

September 13, 2022, 5:07 PM