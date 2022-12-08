Litigation Surge - Ohio | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Ohio | Patent

There was a surge of patent cases last month in Ohio federal courts. Seven lawsuits were filed in November, three of which accuse Taco Bell, Citizens Bank and Quest Software of using infringing software to detect 'rage clicks' on their websites. Other suits relate to GPS-based employment timekeeping, digital coupons, semiconductors and the hemp-destemming 'Cluster Bucker' machine. Last month's caseload was more than double the typical monthly average in Ohio. Who's bringing the heat? Five of the seven lawsuits are backed by Sand Sebolt & Wernow.

Technology

December 08, 2022, 5:21 PM