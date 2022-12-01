Litigation Surge - Securities | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

Atlas Air was hit with a cluster of shareholder lawsuits for the second month in a row over the company's proposed acquisition by Apollo Global Management for approximately $5.2 billion. At least three federal cases were filed in November alleging that Atlas's proxy statement filed in support of the transaction contains false information. The complaints were filed in New York and Delaware by Acocelli Law, Edelson Lechtzin, Long Law and McKay Law. Three similar strike suits were launched in October by Brodsky & Smith, Melwani & Chan and Weiss Law.

Transportation & Logistics

December 01, 2022, 2:09 PM