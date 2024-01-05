Litigation Surge - Consumer Protection | Gerber Products | L...

Litigation Surge - Consumer Protection | Gerber Products

Gerber is seeing a resurgence of litigation over claims of toxic metals in its baby food. At least eight federal lawsuits were filed in December on behalf of minors who allegedly developed autism from exposure to lead, arsenic and other metals in Gerber's products. Other manufacturers like Beech-Nut Nutrition and Plum Organics are also in the crosshairs, as are retailers like Walmart and Sprouts. A similar line of cases emerged in 2021 after a congressional subcommittee released a report about toxic metals in baby foods, but plaintiffs suffered a notable setback in Sept. 2023 when a California court granted defendants' motion for summary judgment. The suits are backed by several firms including Beasley Allen, Wisner Baum LLP and Walsh Law.

January 05, 2024, 12:38 PM

