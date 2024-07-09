Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | California | La...

Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | California

MindGeek, which operates over 100 adult websites including Pornhub, RedTube and Brazzers, and Visa were hit with a barrage of sex trafficking lawsuits last month in California Central District Court. At least 13 cases were filed on behalf of unidentified plaintiffs who allegedly appeared in adult content posted on MindGeek's platforms without their consent; the suits, filed by Brown Rudnick and Olson Stein LLP, accuse MindGeek of actively assisting users in posting underage and nonconsensual content by combining user-generated titles, tags and categories with playlists, suggested searches and category libraries to optimize traffic. Visa is also accused of assisting users through its payment processing services. MindGeek has tapped Quinn Emanuel for defense; Visa is represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Banking & Financial Services

July 09, 2024, 1:21 PM