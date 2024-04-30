Litigation Surge - Oklahoma | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Oklahoma | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation surged in Oklahoma last week. At least 11 employment cases were initiated in federal court, most of which allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability. A handful of cases also assert wage-and-hour claims against employers for allegedly misapplying tip credits towards minimum wage requirements and failing to include non-discretionary bonuses when calculating overtime rates. Last week's volume of federal employment suits in Oklahoma was more than triple the usual weekly average.

