Litigation Surge - Florida | Strike 3 Holdings | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Florida | Strike 3 Holdings

Adult film company Strike 3 Holdings went on a filing spree this past week in Florida. The company launched 45 federal copyright lawsuits last week accusing 'John Doe' defendants of illegally downloading adult videos. While Strike 3 routinely files infringement cases throughout the country, last week's volume was more than five times the typical weekly average for the Sunshine State. The suits are backed by the Miami-based law firms SMGQ Law and Mamone Villalon.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 23, 2022, 2:34 PM