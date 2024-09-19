Litigation Surge - Personal Injury | Shell | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Personal Injury | Shell

Shell removed a swarm of personal injury lawsuits to Texas Southern District Court on Wednesday. At least 13 cases launched against the energy giant in state court were removed to federal court, all of which were brought on behalf of crewmembers of the defendant's Globetrotter II vessel in the Gulf of Mexico. The suits accuse Shell of negligently continuing operations in the path of Hurricane Ida in Aug. 2021, exposing the plaintiffs to 150-mph winds and 80-foot swells which violently tossed the ship around and resulted in bodily injuries and emotional distress. The plaintiffs are backed by Arnold & Itkin; Shell has tapped Liskow & Lewis for defense.

Energy

September 19, 2024, 11:48 AM