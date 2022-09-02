Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Progressive | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Progressive

Progressive was hit with a cluster of class action lawsuits last month. The company saw five new suits in August that center on allegations that Progressive 'systemically thumbs the scale' when calculating payouts for total loss vehicle claims by applying arbitrary and non-standard metrics. The suits, filed in Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and West Virginia, are backed by plaintiffs firms including the Kazerouni Law Group, Shamis & Gentile and Edelsberg Law. The volume of cases last month was about six times the typical monthly average.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 5:09 PM