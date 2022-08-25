Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Louisiana

Law.com Radar detected a dramatic escalation in litigation over hurricane-related insurance claims on Wednesday in Louisiana federal courts. In a single day, more than 250 cases were initiated against Fortune 500 insurance firms, including dozens of individual homeowner suits against Allstate and State Farm. The surge, which comes ahead of the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall in southwest Louisiana, builds on a pattern of litigation that began Aug. 23. A significant share of this week's cases are backed by McClenny Moseley & Associates, a 20-lawyer firm with offices in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. The exceedingly high volume of cases is expected to continue through the week, after which many claims stemming from Hurricane Laura would become time-barred.

