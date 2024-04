Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Trademark

Colur World, a provider of pink nitrile gloves for doctors and dentists, filed a cluster of trademark infringement lawsuits in Pennsylvania on Thursday. At least three suits were filed seeking to enjoin competitors from selling pink nitrile gloves; companies under fire include GP Craft, Rocket International and Schneider Medical Industries. Colur World is represented by Blank Rome.

Health Care

April 12, 2024, 12:14 PM

nature of claim: /