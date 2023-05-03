New Suit - Contract

C43 Water Management Builders filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the South Florida Water Management District on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Baker & Hostetler, Varela Lee Metz Guarino and the Law Offices of R. Miles Stanislaw, accuses the defendant of unlawfully terminating a $500 million reservoir construction project after the plaintiff requested to extend the completion date from Dec. 2023 to Feb. 2025. According to the complaint, the plaintiff's request was triggered by the defendant's own design changes and delays. The case is 9:23-cv-80736, C43 Water Management Builders JV v. South Florida Water Management District.

Government

May 03, 2023, 6:55 PM

Plaintiffs

C43 Water Management Builders, JV

Plaintiffs

Baker & Hostetler

defendants

South Florida Water Management District

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract