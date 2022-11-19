Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Patent

There was a notable spike in patent litigation in Texas on Friday. Law.com Radar surfaced 16 cases in Texas federal courts on Nov. 18., some against major companies including Lenovo Group, Panasonic and Sony. The surge was led by AGIS Software Development seeking to protect its patents pertaining to password protection technology. AGIS, which brought nine cases, is represented by Fabricant LLP and the Truelove Law Firm. Of note: Michaels Stores was sued by Optinetix over a patented method for distributing digital coupons via a mobile app. Separately, Amazon.com was accused by AlmondNet and Intent IQ of infringing on patents related to internet-based advertising.

Technology

November 19, 2022, 12:21 PM