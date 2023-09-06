Litigation Surge - California | Real Property | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - California | Real Property

There was an unusual flurry of landlord-tenant litigation last month in California Central District Court driven by removals. At least 10 unlawful detainer suits which were filed by Kimball Tirey & St. John in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County and Riverside County were removed by residential tenants to federal court. The removal notices invoke the Protecting Tenants at Foreclosure Act of 2009 and other federal laws as grounds for removal, but most of the suits have been remanded back to state court. Notably, while all the tenants filed their removal notices 'in pro per,' the notices are nearly identical to one another.

Real Estate

September 06, 2023

