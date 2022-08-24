Litigation Surge - Insurance | Fortune 500 | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Insurance | Fortune 500

There was a striking upswing in hurricane insurance lawsuits targeting major property insurance carriers Tuesday in Louisiana federal courts. The surge comes ahead of the two year anniversary of Hurricane Laura, a destructive Category 4 storm that hit the Pelican State in late August 2020. More than 100 cases were initiated against Fortune 500 insurance firms, including at least 50 individual homeowner suits against State Farm. The volume of cases filed on Aug. 23 was many magnitudes higher than the typical daily average and will likely continue until the end of the month, after which many claims stemming from Hurricane Laura may become time-barred.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 7:51 PM