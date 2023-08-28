Litigation Surge - Product Liability | General Motors | Law....

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | General Motors

Litigation against General Motors spiked last week as the company faces backlash for a recent update about Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles. More than 50 lawsuits were initiated in federal court — that's 10 times the typical weekly average. The surge was mainly driven by removals of breach-of-warranty cases alleging that a defect causes batteries to catch fire when they're fully charged or fall below 70 miles in remaining mileage. The vehicles were recalled in 2021, but this past June, GM announced that instead of replacing batteries, it would first perform diagnostic testing to assess whether vehicle owners are eligible for a replacement, triggering a wave of lawsuits. Who got the work? GM is represented by King & Spalding.

Automotive

August 28, 2023, 2:50 PM

nature of claim: /