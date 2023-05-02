Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics was hit with a cluster of product liability cases in Illinois yesterday as cases continue to mount over its eye drug Tepezza. At least four federal lawsuits were filed claiming that Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Plaintiffs have petitioned to consolidate cases in either the Northern District of California or the Northern District of Illinois, while Horizon opposes consolidation; a JPML hearing is currently scheduled for May 25. Yesterday's suits were brought by DiCello Levitt, Johnson Becker and Wallace Miller.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 02, 2023, 1:51 PM

