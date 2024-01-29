Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Bursor & Fisher | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Bursor & Fisher

Class action law firm Bursor & Fisher launched a swarm of cases last week in California. At least four federal class actions were filed, two of which pertain to online ticket sales: StubHub was hit with claims that an 'estimated fees' filter on its website systemically understates final ticket prices in violation of California's Ticket Sale Law, while Atom Tickets is accused of adding service fees to online ticket sales in violation of the New York Arts and Cultural Affairs Law. Meanwhile, LensCrafters was sued for allegedly sharing customers' private information with Facebook through online tracking pixels, and InMarket Media is accused of using software embedded in third-party apps to track and sell app users' geolocation data.

Internet & Social Media

January 29, 2024, 1:16 PM

nature of claim: /