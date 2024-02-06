Litigation Surge - Health Care | LHC Group | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Health Care | LHC Group

LHC Group, a provider of in-home health care services, saw a surge of litigation last month. At least three federal lawsuits were initiated in Kentucky, Louisiana and Wisconsin, all on behalf of current and former employees; one suit accuses LHC of unlawfully requiring a care manager with a back injury to perform field work, while a class action alleges that the company failed to include non-discretionary bonuses when calculating overtime. Plus, a former information technologist claims that he was fired for taking extended restroom breaks after receiving stomach surgery; Jackson Lewis has stepped in to defend LHC.

February 06, 2024

