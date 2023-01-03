Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Rackspace Technology | Law....

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Rackspace Technology

Cloud-computing company Rackspace was hit with a flurry of data breach class actions last month in Texas. At least four federal cases were filed in December alleging that customers' private information was exposed in a Dec. 2 cyberattack which the company has attributed to the hacking group 'Play.' Who's bringing the heat? Last month's suits were filed by Sadovsky & Ellis, Cole & Van Note, Migliaccio & Rathod, the Herrera Law Firm, the Armstrong Firm, attorney Debbie Branscum and the Law Offices of Robert Mackey.

Technology

January 03, 2023, 4:13 PM