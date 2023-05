New Suit - Contract

L3Harris Technologies was sued by C2 Associates Business Strategy and Development on Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid commissions for an Air Force contract under the parties' fee agreement, was filed by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00657, C2 Associates Business Strategy and Development LLC v. L3Harris Technologies Integrated Systems LP.

Aerospace & Defense

May 18, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

C2 Associates Business Strategy and Development, LLC

Plaintiffs

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

defendants

L3Harris Technologies Integrated Systems L.P.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract