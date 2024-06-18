Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Patent

Law.com Radar detected a surge of crypto-related patent litigation last month in Texas. Eight cases were surfaced by the platform, all of which were filed by Intercurrency Software in the Eastern District; the suits, backed by Garteiser Honea PLLC, are part of a wave of cases alleging that crypto companies' platforms infringe the plaintiff's patents by allowing users to enter foreign exchange transactions in a preferred currency regardless of where the transaction takes place. Companies under fire include 3Commas Technologies, BVNK Services and Coinrule Ltd.

June 18, 2024, 1:34 PM

