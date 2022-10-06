Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | California | La...

Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | California

Law.com Radar detected a surge of litigation targeting Fortune 500-listed health and life insurance companies last month in California federal courts. Approximately 26 cases were initiated against defendants including Aetna, Cigna, Elevance and Unum. That's 37 percent above the typical monthly count of new suits and removals for the nation's largest health and life insurers. The bulk of last month's cases center on the recovery of employer-sponsored disability benefits. However, insurers are also targets for employment litigation and health insurance reimbursement claims. Of note, Georgia-based Aflac was accused of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by capturing chatbot transcripts without user consent.

October 06, 2022, 3:36 PM