Litigation Surge - Privacy | Apple | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | Apple

Apple was pummeled with lawsuits last month over claims that the tech giant collects and shares user data in violation of its own privacy policies. At least seven federal class actions were launched in January alleging that Apple records and shares info about usage of its proprietary apps like Apple TV, Apple Music and the App Store even if the user disables 'Allow Apps to Request to Track' and 'Share iPhone/iPad Analytics.' The suits were triggered by a Nov. 8 Gizmodo article describing a study by software company Mysk. Major firms backing the plaintiffs include Barrack Rodos & Bacine, Bursor & Fisher, Levin Sedran & Berman and Morgan & Morgan.

Technology

February 01, 2023, 2:00 PM