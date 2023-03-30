Digital health platform GoodRx, Criteo, Meta Platforms and Google were hit with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Israel David and the Moya Law Firm, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of patients whose personal health information was allegedly shared with Criteo, Meta and Google through tracking pixels on GoodRx's website. The case is 3:23-cv-01508, E.C. v. GoodRx Holdings Inc. et al.
March 30, 2023, 4:54 PM