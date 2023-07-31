New Suit - ERISA

Comcast and ComPsych were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the DL Law Group on behalf of Douglas C., is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of employees whose children were denied insurance coverage for mental health treatment at in-patient centers and residential facilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-03817, C. v. Comcast Corp. Comprehensive Health and Welfare Benefits Plan et al.

Telecommunications

July 31, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Douglas C.

Plaintiffs

Dl Law Group

defendants

Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation Comprehensive Health and Welfare Benefits Plan

ComPsych Employee Assistance Programs, inc

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations