New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Catholic Health System was hit with a digital privacy class action Aug. 8 in New York Western District Court. The suit was brought on behalf patients who contend that the defendant uses a tracking pixel embedded on its website to share their private information with third parties such as Meta Platforms. The complaint was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Chestnut Cambronne P.A.; Markovits, Stock & DeMarco; and the Lyon Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00796, C. v. Catholic Health System, Inc.

Health Care

August 08, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

J. C.

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Catholic Health System, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/