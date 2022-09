New Suit - ERISA

M&T Bank Corp. and Aetna were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court. The case was brought by Strong & Hanni on behalf of a plaintiff seeking coverage for her child's mental health therapy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00606, C. v. Aetna Life and Health Insurance et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2022, 1:59 PM