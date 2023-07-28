New Suit - ERISA

Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company and Major League Baseball Players Benefit Plan were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The court action was filed by DL Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff identified as Chris C. The suit challenges the denial of insurance coverage for inpatient mental health treatment provided to the plaintiff's daughter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03786, C. v. Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

July 28, 2023, 10:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Chris C.

Plaintiffs

Dl Law Group

defendants

Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company

Major League Baseball Players Benefit Plan

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations