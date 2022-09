Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchalter on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Comerica Bank to California Northern District Court. The complaint, over the disputed terms of a loan agreement, was filed by Morgan Lewis & Bockius on behalf of C S Bio Co. and CCS Management. The case is 3:22-cv-05033, C S Bio Co. et al. v. Comerica Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

September 03, 2022, 12:20 PM