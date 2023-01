Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rubin Lublin LLC on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Gail Gresham and James V. Gresham to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Jones Walker on behalf of C. H. Braddy Ministries Inc., accuses the defendants of making material misrepresentations on a seller's property disclosure statement. The case is 1:23-cv-00186, C. H. Braddy Ministries, Inc. v. Gresham et al.

Georgia

January 14, 2023, 9:52 AM