Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Porter Banks Baldwin & Shaw on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a Dec. 2021 tornado, was filed by Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub on behalf of CEB Investments LLC. The case is 5:22-cv-00162, C E B Investments, LLC v. Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 8:36 PM