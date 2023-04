New Suit - Contract

Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sidecars, Inc., a car warranty provider, on Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of C. Berman Associates, which alleges unpaid commissions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-05028, C Berman Associates, Inc. v. Sidecars, Inc.

Missouri

April 25, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

C Berman Associates, Inc.

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Sidecars, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract