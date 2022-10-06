Who Got The Work

Douglas M. Kleeman of Phelps Dunbar has entered an appearance for Underwriters at Lloyd's London in a pending insurance lawsuit from damages suffered from Hurricane Ida in 2021. The suit was filed Aug. 22 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by The Kreller Lw Firm, Bonin Law Firm, Kenneth C. Bordes, Attorney at Law, LLC, and Sean Regan Law on behalf of C & An Investments LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, is 2:22-cv-02801, C & An Investments LLC v. Underwriters at Lloyd's London et al.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 10:51 AM