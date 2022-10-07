Who Got The Work

Virginia Y. Dodd and Douglas M. Kleeman of Phelps Dunbar have stepped in to represent Certain Underwriters at Lloyds London in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 23 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Bonin Law Firm; Sean Regan Law; attorney Kenneth C. Bordes; and the Kreller Law Firm on behalf of C & An Investments LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance, is 2:22-cv-02818, C & An Investments, LLC v. Underwriters at Lloyd's London.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 7:44 AM