Who Got The Work

Russ August & Kabat partner Benjamin T. Wang and Minna Y. Chan have entered appearances for Advanced Coding Technologies, Anjay Technology Partners and other defendants in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The suit, filed March 24 in California Northern District Court by Fish & Richardson on behalf of ByteDance and TikTok, seeks to declare that the defendants do not infringe three asserted patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-01412, ByteDance Inc. et al v. Advanced Coding Technologies LLC et al.

Technology

April 13, 2023, 5:37 AM

