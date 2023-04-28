Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Williams Companies subsidiary Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Richard L. Huffsmith on behalf of Joan E. Byron and Thomas W. Byron. The complaint alleges that the defendant violated a right of way agreement by damaging the defendants’ property. The case is 3:23-cv-00703, Byron et al v. Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC.

Energy

April 28, 2023, 11:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Joan E. Byron

Thomas W. Byron

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Richard L. Huffsmith

defendants

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract