Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Economy Insurance to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, concerning tornado damage claims, was filed by McWherter Scott & Bobbit on behalf of Faye Byrnes. The case is 5:22-cv-00183, Byrnes v. American Economy Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 3:17 PM