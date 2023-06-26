Getty Images, Vox Media, the Los Angeles Times and other defendants were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought on behalf of music photographer Alec Byrne, asserts the copyrights for photographs of musical groups ABBA, Fleetwood Mac and others. The suit was filed by McCulloch Kleinman Law and the Law Office of Andrew Delahunt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05040, Byrne v. Getty Images (US), Inc. et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
June 26, 2023, 1:16 PM