Who Got The Work

Thomas A. Lidbury and Ebony C. Smith of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in as defense counsel to Arcadis U.S. Inc. in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by Werman Salas PC; Josephson Dunlap LLP; and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as construction inspectors who claim that they were not paid overtime wages for excess hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall, is 1:22-cv-05376, Byrkett v. Arcadis U.S., Inc.

Construction & Engineering

November 14, 2022, 7:34 AM