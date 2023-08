New Suit - Personal Injury

Walmart was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit on Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Ben Bowden PC on behalf of Oneila V. Byrd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00184, Byrd v. Wal-Mart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 31, 2023, 8:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Oneila V. Byrd

Plaintiffs

Ben Bowden, PC

defendants

Wal-Mart, Inc.

Corporations A-Z

John Does 1-10

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims