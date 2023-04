Removed To Federal Court

Fox Rothschild removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against SolarEdge Technologies, a global solar energy company based in Israel, to California Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by the Ramirez Legal Group and Alexandroff Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was terminated in retaliation for reporting his supervisor's assault of two women to the police. The case is 5:23-cv-01743, Byrd v. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Renewable Energy

April 11, 2023, 8:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Brandon Byrd

defendants

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination